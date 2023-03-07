Rakon (RKN) Trading Down 10.4% This Week

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Rakon token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rakon has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rakon has a market capitalization of $52.40 million and $28,576.63 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

