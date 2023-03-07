Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Insider Derek Brummer Sells 12,000 Shares

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) insider Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $278,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Derek Brummer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Derek Brummer sold 25,000 shares of Radian Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $543,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of Radian Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $283,214.10.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,678,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,373. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1,399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

