Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities cut Qumu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.
Qumu Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of QUMU stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Qumu has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.38.
About Qumu
Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.
