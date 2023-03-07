Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities cut Qumu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of QUMU stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Qumu has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Qumu

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qumu by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Qumu by 23.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

