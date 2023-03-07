Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 6,681 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Neuronetics worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Neuronetics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 11.4% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Neuronetics

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 141,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $933,565.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,005,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,805,513.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 25,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $138,095.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,539.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 141,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $933,565.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,005,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,805,513.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,196. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Neuronetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.