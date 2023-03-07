QUASA (QUA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $743.99

QUASA (QUA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 56.8% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $142.10 million and $743.99 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00188514 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $571.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

