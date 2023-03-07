QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich Sells 48,471 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 48,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $443,509.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 629,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
QuantumScape Price Performance
Shares of QS stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,727,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,136. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 5.29.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
