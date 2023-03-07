QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich Sells 48,471 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 48,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $443,509.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 629,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of QS stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,727,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,136. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 5.29.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 78.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 10.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

