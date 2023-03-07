Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $614,000 Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,539 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

