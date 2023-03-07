Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $773,643,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,712,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,130,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,561,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $104,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Macquarie lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

