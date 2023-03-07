Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases 5,507 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in PVH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in PVH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Down 3.3 %

PVH Announces Dividend

NYSE:PVH opened at $80.46 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Articles

