Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases 3,391 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 270.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.58. The company has a market capitalization of $238.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

