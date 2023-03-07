Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $913,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of APA by 657.1% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in APA by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in APA by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APA. Mizuho lowered APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Shares of APA stock opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.52. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

