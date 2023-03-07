Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $580,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.9 %

BATS CBOE opened at $125.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Further Reading

