Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires 1,357 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 980.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

DLR opened at $105.32 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 428.07%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

