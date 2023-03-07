Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,247 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 69.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.74. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

