Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 284.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,919 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 27.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on BURL. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $222.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $218.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.81 and a 200 day moving average of $176.25. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

