Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 16,795 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 153.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA opened at $159.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.58. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.13 and a 1-year high of $217.64. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 102.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

