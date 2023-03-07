Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after acquiring an additional 438,398 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,710,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,262,000 after purchasing an additional 803,252 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,176,000 after buying an additional 220,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,144,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,704,000 after buying an additional 42,453 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.