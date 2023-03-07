Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $1,585,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $360.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $364.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

