Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $839,614. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nasdaq Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

NDAQ stock opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

