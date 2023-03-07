Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 33,553 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 34.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 62.5% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 72.5% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in AutoNation by 320.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $7,909,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,382,655 shares in the company, valued at $833,181,167.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $7,410,551.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,216,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $7,909,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,382,655 shares in the company, valued at $833,181,167.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,322 shares of company stock worth $67,189,590 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $138.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.07. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $158.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Stories

