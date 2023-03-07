Putnam Investments LLC Has $61.08 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,900 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $61,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after buying an additional 358,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,880,000 after buying an additional 170,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,577,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 489,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.75.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $486.16 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $560.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.57. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

