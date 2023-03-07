Putnam Investments LLC Has $28.73 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 846.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 780,457 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697,982 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $28,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $60.38.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.31%.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

