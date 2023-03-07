Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Holdings Reduced by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,660 shares during the quarter. Pure Storage comprises 2.7% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.48, a PEG ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $283,635.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $283,635.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

