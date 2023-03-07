ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.00

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 1678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -504.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

