Principle Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $391,324,000. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,526,000 after buying an additional 1,411,010 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,501,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 517.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,795,000 after purchasing an additional 967,980 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

