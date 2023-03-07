Principle Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 110.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22.

