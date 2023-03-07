Principle Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYD. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,746,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,079,000 after buying an additional 527,338 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after buying an additional 13,179,463 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,414,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,637,000 after buying an additional 1,258,457 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,987 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

