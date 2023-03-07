Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after buying an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8,689.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after buying an additional 1,732,881 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,213,000 after buying an additional 1,612,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $88,970,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $118.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.39 and its 200-day moving average is $103.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,759,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,478,338 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

