Principle Wealth Partners LLC Invests $360,000 in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 213,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,262,000 after buying an additional 30,393 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,945,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,924,000 after buying an additional 338,110 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,887,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 42,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYG stock opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.40 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.41.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

