Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $727,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Walmart by 85.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after buying an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $140.65 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.89. The company has a market capitalization of $379.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $67,852,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,332,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,669,083,902.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $67,852,703.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 273,332,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,669,083,902.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,569,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,335,254 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

