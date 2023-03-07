Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $562,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

