Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 53,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 23,537 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.42. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

