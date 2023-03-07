Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,140 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Insider Activity at International Paper

International Paper Stock Down 3.0 %

In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IP opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

