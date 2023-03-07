Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,140 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.
Insider Activity at International Paper
International Paper Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of IP opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.
International Paper Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.
International Paper Profile
International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Paper (IP)
- To The Sun! First Solar Reaches Highest Point Since ‘09
- PDD Holdings Deserves a Spot on Your Watchlist as China Reopens
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
- 3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy
- Cabot Boosting Production In Lithium Battery Chain For EV Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.