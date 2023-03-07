Principle Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 753.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,293 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,958,000 after acquiring an additional 689,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $187,527,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK stock opened at $688.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $788.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $726.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $683.81.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

