Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 133 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $188.70 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $212.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

