Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 47,410 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,303,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,410 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 4.94% of Jacobs Solutions worth $683,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Insider Activity

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,832 shares of company stock worth $2,071,175. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $122.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.62. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

