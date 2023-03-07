Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 43,180 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,031,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 43,180 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.31% of CVS Health worth $384,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,359,000 after acquiring an additional 220,516 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $550,291,000 after acquiring an additional 63,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.49. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $81.22 and a 12-month high of $109.69.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

