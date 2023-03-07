Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 120,710 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,242,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 120,710 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Textron were worth $305,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth $4,253,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1,418.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 227,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 212,284 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Textron by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Textron by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 353,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 66,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

Textron Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $76.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.