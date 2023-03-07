Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,159,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45,380 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.00% of Northern Trust worth $355,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 51.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,377 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 24.1% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,309,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after buying an additional 448,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northern Trust Stock Performance

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $95.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $121.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.60.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.86%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

