Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,907,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.34% of Zimmer Biomet worth $513,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $124.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.75 and a 200-day moving average of $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.