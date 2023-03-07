Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 7,034,982 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,591,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,034,982 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.79% of American International Group worth $1,689,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

