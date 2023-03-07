Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,089,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739,039 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.38% of Ferrari worth $1,496,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ferrari from €261.00 ($277.66) to €265.00 ($281.91) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.06.

NYSE:RACE opened at $274.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $274.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.16.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

