Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,529,779 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529,779 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,595,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pfizer by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

