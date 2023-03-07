Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.11 Billion Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,282,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,243 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,108,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,601.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,628.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,354.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,049.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

