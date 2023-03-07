Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.87 Billion Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,750,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,027,826 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 13.92% of Paylocity worth $1,872,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,101,000 after purchasing an additional 201,451 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 164.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $965,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,909,000 after acquiring an additional 48,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paylocity Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,303 shares of company stock worth $30,307,250. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCTY opened at $191.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 111.78 and a beta of 1.07. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.89 and a 200-day moving average of $217.64.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.