Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,548,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,359,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar General worth $3,266,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 1,412.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $1,824,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $11,130,000. LRT Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 56.1% during the third quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $220.60 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.