Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,461,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,125,184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.44% of General Electric worth $3,684,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in General Electric by 178.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $679,270,000 after purchasing an additional 127,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,871,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,211,000 after buying an additional 213,008 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

General Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $87.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.91. The company has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2,902.00, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.