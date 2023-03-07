Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 229.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 2.0% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.49% of Tesla worth $12,493,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Tesla by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,125,710 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,685,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $193.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.45.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.07.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,114,002 shares of company stock worth $1,634,399,531 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

