Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,406,050 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406,050 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 0.7% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Fiserv worth $4,520,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Fiserv by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Fiserv by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $118.06 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,759,044 shares of company stock worth $179,478,338. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

