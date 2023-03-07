Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 3,680 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 122,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 61,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $42.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

